Uttarakhand SDRF's Remarkable River Rescue: Five Stranded Pilgrims Saved

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully rescued five pilgrims stranded near Lincholi after they attempted a treacherous shortcut following their Kedarnath visit. Led by Sub Inspector Jitendra Singh, the rescue operation used alternate routes to overcome challenging conditions and delivered the pilgrims to safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:08 IST
Visuals fromt the spot (Photo: SDRF Uttarakhand) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of skill and courage, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued five pilgrims stranded near Lincholi. The incident occurred when a group from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, attempted a risky shortcut after visiting Shri Kedarnath ji, resulting in perilous circumstances across a swollen river.

While attempting to cross near Rambada, Rahul, 22, was swept away, leaving his five companions trapped. Despite efforts by the DDRF Bhimbali team, the combination of nightfall and strong currents hindered initial rescue attempts. Receiving a prompt alert, an SDRF team led by Sub Inspector Jitendra Singh quickly mobilized to the location.

Navigating challenging terrains and an uncharted river route, the rescue team reached the distressed group. With calculated precision, they successfully led the five stranded individuals to safety, reuniting them with local authorities. This operation came on the heels of another rescue, where two tourists were saved near the Chhoti Lincholi glacier point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

