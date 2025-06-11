Shocking Twist: Honeymoon Murder Case Unfolds in Meghalaya

In a dramatic development, the Shillong Police have successfully transported the four accused in the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder case from Indore to Guwahati airport in Assam on Wednesday morning. The accused, soon to be moved to Shillong, are under a seven-day transit remand for intensive investigation by Meghalaya Police.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime suspect in the case involving her husband's death, underwent medical examination at Ganesh Das hospital in Shillong. Meanwhile, she remains under a three-day transit remand by the authorities. The incident, which took place during the couple's honeymoon, has seen Sonam and four accomplices—Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand—implicated in the murder.

Authorities disclosed that Raja's body was discovered on June 2 in a gorge in Sohra, near Cherrapunji, just days after he and his wife vanished from their honeymoon trip. Discoveries such as Sonam seen near a highway dhaba have fueled suspicions, further galvanized by confessions from some of the accused. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong assured the public that the suspects will soon be brought to court in Shillong, amid ongoing investigations by a specially formed SIT of Meghalaya Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)