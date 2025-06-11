Gujarat Gears Up for International Yoga Day with Massive Participation

In a bid to promote health and wellness, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in a 'Yog Shivir' at the Sabarmati River Front, spotlighting the state's 'Healthy Gujarat - Obesity Free Gujarat' campaign. The participation coincided with heightened yoga activities across the state.

Ahead of the forthcoming International Yoga Day, a yoga camp at Navlakhi Ground in Vadodara witnessed an impressive turnout of over one lakh participants. Jointly organized by the Gujarat State Yoga Board and the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, the event aimed to showcase the benefits of yoga, attracting diverse age groups.

Addressing enthusiasts, Gujarat State Yoga Board's Chairman Shishpal Rajput underscored yoga's mounting significance in combatting stress, depression, sleep issues, diabetes, and obesity. He emphasized that mental and physical well-being is increasingly prioritized alongside financial success, urging the adoption of yoga as a comprehensive health solution.

The Vadodara event, termed a 'Mahakumbh of Yoga' by Rajput, acted as a precursor to the state-wide International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in celebrations in Andhra Pradesh, extending the message of health and unity beyond Gujarat's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)