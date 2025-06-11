Sanjay Raut Questions Modi's Role in Global Diplomacy

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify his role regarding the all-party delegations sent abroad after Operation Sindoor. Raut claims PM Modi frequently engages in such diplomatic endeavors without transparency.

Speaking to media representatives this Wednesday, Raut speculated about potential US involvement, questioning whether President Donald Trump might have influenced the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Raut insisted that the nation deserves clarity on such significant international matters.

Delving into the issue of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Raut criticized the Union Government's handling, suggesting that public expectations of seizing PoK under Modi's leadership remain unfulfilled. Raut further highlighted that the seven parliamentary delegations, following Operation Sindoor, represented India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism on a global platform.

