Sanjay Raut Questions Modi's Role in Global Diplomacy
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, has raised concerns about PM Narendra Modi's involvement in all-party delegations following Operation Sindoor. He questioned if the India-Pakistan ceasefire was influenced by US pressure while also criticizing the government's stance on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify his role regarding the all-party delegations sent abroad after Operation Sindoor. Raut claims PM Modi frequently engages in such diplomatic endeavors without transparency.
Speaking to media representatives this Wednesday, Raut speculated about potential US involvement, questioning whether President Donald Trump might have influenced the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Raut insisted that the nation deserves clarity on such significant international matters.
Delving into the issue of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Raut criticized the Union Government's handling, suggesting that public expectations of seizing PoK under Modi's leadership remain unfulfilled. Raut further highlighted that the seven parliamentary delegations, following Operation Sindoor, represented India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism on a global platform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unraveling 1971: Did US Influence India's Ceasefire Decision?
Global Push Against Terror: India's All-Party Delegations Lead Charge
Have come to speak for India, need to speak together for the country: Salman Khurshid on all-party delegations visiting partner countries
Global Diplomatic Engagements: India's All-Party Delegations Garner Support Against Terrorism