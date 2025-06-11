Madhya Pradesh Steps Up Wildlife Conservation Efforts

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a mission to boost wildlife conservation, visiting Gujarat's Jamnagar to draw lessons on rescue centre operations. In an earnest bid to fortify the state's wildlife protocols, Yadav emphasizes infrastructure expansion and policy implementation.

"Madhya Pradesh boasts a rich biodiversity with numerous flagship species like tigers and leopards," Yadav stated, stressing the need for fortified rescue facilities. Two new tiger reserves are in the pipeline, alongside expanded zoos and enhanced veterinary services, showcasing the state's dedication.

Yadav's visit aims to exchange resources and knowledge between states. He highlights an urgent call for public involvement in wildlife safety, advocating for ecosystem care and swift reporting of distressed wildlife to authorities.

