Madhya Pradesh Steps Up Wildlife Conservation Efforts

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visits Gujarat's Jamnagar to enhance wildlife conservation initiatives. The focus is on establishing rescue centers, expanding veterinary facilities, and promoting sustainable habitat development in Madhya Pradesh. Plans include new zoos, tiger reserves, and educational programs to bolster wildlife protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:22 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a mission to boost wildlife conservation, visiting Gujarat's Jamnagar to draw lessons on rescue centre operations. In an earnest bid to fortify the state's wildlife protocols, Yadav emphasizes infrastructure expansion and policy implementation.

"Madhya Pradesh boasts a rich biodiversity with numerous flagship species like tigers and leopards," Yadav stated, stressing the need for fortified rescue facilities. Two new tiger reserves are in the pipeline, alongside expanded zoos and enhanced veterinary services, showcasing the state's dedication.

Yadav's visit aims to exchange resources and knowledge between states. He highlights an urgent call for public involvement in wildlife safety, advocating for ecosystem care and swift reporting of distressed wildlife to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

