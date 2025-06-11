Quest Global Sets Benchmark with First Sustainability-Linked Loan Award
Quest Global, in collaboration with ING, has been awarded The Asset Triple A Award for Sustainable Finance 2025 in South Asia for its sustainability-linked loan. This recognition underscores their innovative approach to integrating sustainability into financial strategies, a first in the engineering services sector.
Quest Global, a leading engineering services firm, has made history by receiving The Asset Triple A Award for Sustainable Finance 2025 in South Asia, in collaboration with ING. The award, in the category of 'Best Sustainability-Linked Loan – Engineering Services,' marks a first for the sector.
This accolade applauds the innovative integration of sustainability into Quest Global's financing framework, featuring a balanced discount and penalty mechanism aimed at enhancing the firm's EcoVadis assessment scores. The initiative exemplifies a rare merger of sustainability and financial strategy in the outsourced engineering sector.
Quest Global CFO Rajendra Shreemal and ING officials expressed pride in their collaboration, which is being hailed as a regional benchmark for impactful financing. The recognition by The Asset underscores both organizations' commitment to pioneering sustainable finance in South Asia.
