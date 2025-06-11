Left Menu

Quest Global Sets Benchmark with First Sustainability-Linked Loan Award

Quest Global, in collaboration with ING, has been awarded The Asset Triple A Award for Sustainable Finance 2025 in South Asia for its sustainability-linked loan. This recognition underscores their innovative approach to integrating sustainability into financial strategies, a first in the engineering services sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:04 IST
Quest Global Sets Benchmark with First Sustainability-Linked Loan Award
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Quest Global, a leading engineering services firm, has made history by receiving The Asset Triple A Award for Sustainable Finance 2025 in South Asia, in collaboration with ING. The award, in the category of 'Best Sustainability-Linked Loan – Engineering Services,' marks a first for the sector.

This accolade applauds the innovative integration of sustainability into Quest Global's financing framework, featuring a balanced discount and penalty mechanism aimed at enhancing the firm's EcoVadis assessment scores. The initiative exemplifies a rare merger of sustainability and financial strategy in the outsourced engineering sector.

Quest Global CFO Rajendra Shreemal and ING officials expressed pride in their collaboration, which is being hailed as a regional benchmark for impactful financing. The recognition by The Asset underscores both organizations' commitment to pioneering sustainable finance in South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025