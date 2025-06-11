Delhi University's Economists Join PM's Revamped Economic Advisory Council

Four esteemed academics from the University of Delhi (DU) and Delhi School of Economics (DSE) have been inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM), following its reconstitution this month. The announcement was met with enthusiasm by DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh, who lauded the involvement of such seasoned economists.

Prof Singh emphasized the critical role these economists are set to play in shaping India's economic policies, highlighting their profound understanding of the nation's economic landscape. Among the new appointees is Prof Ram Singh, the Director of Delhi School of Economics and Delhi School of Public Policy & Governance, who remarked on the appointment of DSE alumnus Professor S. Mahendra Dev as the Chairman of the council.

Further appointments include DSE alumna Dr Shamika Ravi, taking on a full-time role, and Professor Chetan Ghate and Professor Pami Dua as part-time members. Prof Ram Singh extended gratitude to the DU Vice Chancellor for his unwavering support towards the new initiatives and activities at DSE. The council had been without a full-time chairman since Bibek Debroy's passing in 2024, until this restructuring.

(With inputs from agencies.)