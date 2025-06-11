Left Menu

Delhi University's Economists Join PM's Revamped Economic Advisory Council

Four esteemed economists from the University of Delhi and the Delhi School of Economics have joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, recently revamped this month. Their inclusion is seen as a significant boost to policy formulation, drawing on their extensive knowledge and expertise of the Indian economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:24 IST
Delhi University's Economists Join PM's Revamped Economic Advisory Council
Professor S. Mahendra Dev, an alumnus of DU DSE (Photo: DU). . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four esteemed academics from the University of Delhi (DU) and Delhi School of Economics (DSE) have been inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM), following its reconstitution this month. The announcement was met with enthusiasm by DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh, who lauded the involvement of such seasoned economists.

Prof Singh emphasized the critical role these economists are set to play in shaping India's economic policies, highlighting their profound understanding of the nation's economic landscape. Among the new appointees is Prof Ram Singh, the Director of Delhi School of Economics and Delhi School of Public Policy & Governance, who remarked on the appointment of DSE alumnus Professor S. Mahendra Dev as the Chairman of the council.

Further appointments include DSE alumna Dr Shamika Ravi, taking on a full-time role, and Professor Chetan Ghate and Professor Pami Dua as part-time members. Prof Ram Singh extended gratitude to the DU Vice Chancellor for his unwavering support towards the new initiatives and activities at DSE. The council had been without a full-time chairman since Bibek Debroy's passing in 2024, until this restructuring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025