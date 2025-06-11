American Express: Consistent Spending, Strong Credit Levels
American Express CFO Christophe Le Caillec confirmed spending patterns remain steady, mirroring the first quarter, with airline spending noted as soft. Credit levels are strong, though there is a decrease in Canadian and European travel to the United States. These insights were revealed during a recent conference.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:52 IST
In a recent conference, Christophe Le Caillec, CFO of American Express, indicated that the company's spending trends are consistent with patterns observed in the first quarter of the year.
Despite a noticeable softening in airline spending, Le Caillec assured that credit levels remain robust, showcasing the company's financial stability.
However, there's a noted decline in travel from Canadian and European customers to the United States, potentially affecting tourism and related sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement