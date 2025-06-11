American Express: Consistent Spending, Strong Credit Levels

In a recent conference, Christophe Le Caillec, CFO of American Express, indicated that the company's spending trends are consistent with patterns observed in the first quarter of the year.

Despite a noticeable softening in airline spending, Le Caillec assured that credit levels remain robust, showcasing the company's financial stability.

However, there's a noted decline in travel from Canadian and European customers to the United States, potentially affecting tourism and related sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)