Young NCC Cadets Conquer Everest: A Journey of Triumph and Teamwork

Union Minister Sanjay Seth praised the NCC team in New Delhi for scaling Everest on May 18, 2025. The accomplishment was the third by the NCC, featuring ten young cadets led by a dedicated support team. The cadets recounted their expedition's rigorous planning and challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:02 IST
Union Minister Sanjay Seth with NCC Mount Everest expedition team (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, engaged in a discussion with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mount Everest Expedition team in New Delhi, following their successful ascent of Mount Everest on May 18, 2025. During this interaction, the cadets recounted their experiences, detailing the meticulous planning, intense training, and numerous challenges they overcame during their mission. Minister Seth commended the cadets for their remarkable achievement and exemplary teamwork.

This recent expedition marks the NCC's third triumphant Everest venture, following achievements in 2013 and 2016. The climbing team consisted of ten cadets, balanced with five young men and five young women, averaging just 19 years of age. Notably, many were novice climbers. The team's effort was bolstered by a skilled cadre of officers, junior commissioned officers, instructors, and non-commissioned officers, ensuring a well-coordinated undertaking. Rajnath Singh, India's Defence Minister, officially inaugurated the mission from New Delhi on April 3, 2025.

The success of the NCC cadets exemplifies the spirit of determination and collaborative effort, setting an inspiring precedent for future expeditions and showcasing the capabilities of India's youth in the field of mountaineering.

