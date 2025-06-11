Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Address Future Leaders at Mussoorie Academy

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will speak at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy in Mussoorie for the 127th Induction Training Program on June 12, 2025, focusing on transitioning state-level officers to national roles under the themes of governance and leadership.

Updated: 11-06-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:16 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Address Future Leaders at Mussoorie Academy
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ @ombirlakota). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to address the valedictory ceremony of the 127th Induction Training Program at the prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. The event, scheduled for June 12, 2025, marks a significant moment in the professional journeys of officers newly inducted into the Indian Administrative Service.

The Speaker will arrive at Jolly Grant Airport at 9:45 AM and is expected to reach Mussoorie by 11:30 AM. His return to Delhi is planned for the same day, according to an official release. The training program is specifically tailored for officers promoted from State Civil Services and aims to equip them for national roles.

This year, the program draws inspiration from the national vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047" and "Mission Karmayogi," emphasizing the development of ethical, capable civil servants ready for policy-making. The curriculum is organized around seven thematic pillars that include Good Governance and Leadership Insights, setting the foundation for effective public service leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

