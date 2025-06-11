Uttarakhand CM Emphasizes Helicopter Safety and Future-Ready Services
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami mandates stringent safety protocols for helicopter services, emphasizing audits and SOPs amid growing demand. He advocates infrastructure improvements, experienced pilots, and operational reforms to enhance passenger experience as heli services expand to meet tourism needs in challenging terrains.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has issued a stern directive to all helicopter service providers in the state, emphasizing that safety must not be compromised. According to an official statement, Dhami insists on prioritizing safety even as heli services experience increasing passenger traffic.
In a recent review meeting at the Chief Minister's residence, involving UCADA, AAIB, and DGCA, Dhami called for comprehensive audits and continuous reviews to prevent recurring accidents. Highlighting the state's responsibility for passenger safety, he mandated regular fitness checks of helicopters, effective SOPs for ticket booking, and adherence to engine safety standards in the high Himalayas.
Addressing challenges posed by the weather, Dhami directed the installation of weather cameras in Kedar Valley and other Chardham Valleys. He also asked UCADA to draft a policy for exclusively operating double-engine helicopters in the future. Drawing inspiration from the Vaishno Devi model, he insisted on employing experienced pilots and maintaining positive interactions with tourists.
The Chief Minister underscored the importance of cleanliness campaigns on Chardham routes and announced the construction of more helipads. With over 66,000 passengers using heli shuttle services this year, Dhami urged UCADA to draft a ten-year action plan as heli services become integral to Uttarakhand's tourism infrastructure.
ALSO READ
Cinema and Tourism: Gujarat's Dynamic Duo for Cultural Growth
Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Sector Seeks Revival Amid Terror Concerns
Jammu and Kashmir Stands Firm: Reviving Tourism Amidst Adversity
Resilience Over Fear: Abdullah's Resolve in Reviving Kashmir's Tourism
Tragic Accident at Tiger Falls Halts Tourism