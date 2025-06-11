Uttarakhand CM Emphasizes Helicopter Safety and Future-Ready Services

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has issued a stern directive to all helicopter service providers in the state, emphasizing that safety must not be compromised. According to an official statement, Dhami insists on prioritizing safety even as heli services experience increasing passenger traffic.

In a recent review meeting at the Chief Minister's residence, involving UCADA, AAIB, and DGCA, Dhami called for comprehensive audits and continuous reviews to prevent recurring accidents. Highlighting the state's responsibility for passenger safety, he mandated regular fitness checks of helicopters, effective SOPs for ticket booking, and adherence to engine safety standards in the high Himalayas.

Addressing challenges posed by the weather, Dhami directed the installation of weather cameras in Kedar Valley and other Chardham Valleys. He also asked UCADA to draft a policy for exclusively operating double-engine helicopters in the future. Drawing inspiration from the Vaishno Devi model, he insisted on employing experienced pilots and maintaining positive interactions with tourists.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of cleanliness campaigns on Chardham routes and announced the construction of more helipads. With over 66,000 passengers using heli shuttle services this year, Dhami urged UCADA to draft a ten-year action plan as heli services become integral to Uttarakhand's tourism infrastructure.