Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Emphasizes Helicopter Safety and Future-Ready Services

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami mandates stringent safety protocols for helicopter services, emphasizing audits and SOPs amid growing demand. He advocates infrastructure improvements, experienced pilots, and operational reforms to enhance passenger experience as heli services expand to meet tourism needs in challenging terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:17 IST
Uttarakhand CM Emphasizes Helicopter Safety and Future-Ready Services
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has issued a stern directive to all helicopter service providers in the state, emphasizing that safety must not be compromised. According to an official statement, Dhami insists on prioritizing safety even as heli services experience increasing passenger traffic.

In a recent review meeting at the Chief Minister's residence, involving UCADA, AAIB, and DGCA, Dhami called for comprehensive audits and continuous reviews to prevent recurring accidents. Highlighting the state's responsibility for passenger safety, he mandated regular fitness checks of helicopters, effective SOPs for ticket booking, and adherence to engine safety standards in the high Himalayas.

Addressing challenges posed by the weather, Dhami directed the installation of weather cameras in Kedar Valley and other Chardham Valleys. He also asked UCADA to draft a policy for exclusively operating double-engine helicopters in the future. Drawing inspiration from the Vaishno Devi model, he insisted on employing experienced pilots and maintaining positive interactions with tourists.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of cleanliness campaigns on Chardham routes and announced the construction of more helipads. With over 66,000 passengers using heli shuttle services this year, Dhami urged UCADA to draft a ten-year action plan as heli services become integral to Uttarakhand's tourism infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025