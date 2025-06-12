Foreign Energy Firms Maintain Steady Operations in Iraq Despite U.S. Security Concerns

In light of escalating security risks in the Middle East, foreign energy companies are operating as usual in Iraq, a senior Iraqi official revealed on Thursday. This follows U.S. President Trump's announcement regarding the repositioning of U.S. personnel, citing the region's potential dangers.

The Iraqi oil ministry has reported no received notifications about workforce reductions from its operators, according to the official who oversees the southern oilfields. The official's statement comes amidst reports of potential evacuations at the U.S. embassy in Iraq due to rising threats.

Sources informed Reuters that, on Wednesday, the U.S. was making plans for an embassy evacuation, reflecting the heightened security concerns. Despite these developments, the foreign energy sector in Iraq remains unaffected, with operations continuing smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)