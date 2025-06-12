NCC Cadets Conquer Everest: A Tale of Youthful Bravery

New Delhi [India], June 12: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the National Cadet Corps (NCC) expedition team that successfully summited Mount Everest on May 18, reflecting on their courage, discipline, and the vital role NCC plays in fostering national pride among young people.

Singh expressed pride in meeting the young cadets, congratulated them and their families, and praised the NCC for its decision to undertake the expedition. He highlighted the climb as a test of discipline and patience, emphasizing confidence in the cadets to face life's challenges with bravery.

This triumph, celebrated by Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, marks the NCC's third successful Everest venture, after 2013 and 2016 feats. The team, including ten cadets—five boys and five girls—averaged just 19 years old, tackled the arduous climb supported by officers and instructors ensuring a highly coordinated mission.