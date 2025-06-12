Kharge Urges PM Modi for Opposition Consultation on National Strategies

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has raised a demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consult with opposition parties for formulating national strategies. In a post on X, Kharge expressed grave concerns about two international incidents — the US Centcom Commander's praise of Pakistan as a 'phenomenal counter-terrorism partner' and the vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house in Bangladesh.

Kharge urged the Modi government to convene an all-party meeting and a special parliament session, emphasizing the need for collaborative decision-making on critical foreign policy issues. He insisted that incorporating suggestions from the opposition is essential for national interest and strategic planning, as has been customary in previous administrations.

The Congress President also criticized Prime Minister Modi for allegedly misleading the public. Kharge, who has been in politics for 65 years, accused Modi of lying, manipulating facts, and deceiving the youth for electoral gains. He expressed these views during an interaction with reporters in Kalaburagi.

(With inputs from agencies.)