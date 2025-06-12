Iran's New Uranium Facility Sparks Global Concerns

Iran has announced plans to open a new uranium enrichment facility, according to an official from the U.N. nuclear watchdog. This move comes in response to the agency's board of governors declaring Tehran in breach of non-proliferation obligations.

Iranian state television reports that the decision is one of several actions taken following the resolution. While an official from the International Atomic Energy Agency, speaking anonymously, noted the plan, additional details such as the facility's location remain undisclosed.

The anticipated facility is part of Iran's strategy to counter the resolution, which has intensified global concerns about nuclear proliferation in the region.