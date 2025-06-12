Left Menu

Sembcorp Secures Major Renewable Energy Contract in India

Sembcorp Industries has won a significant 50 MW renewable energy project from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. The project, part of SECI's 1.2 GW tender, involves integrating solar, wind, and battery storage. The initiative boosts Sembcorp’s India capacity beyond 6.5 GW, with global holdings at 18 GW.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:45 IST
Sembcorp Secures Major Renewable Energy Contract in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sembcorp Industries announced on Thursday that it has secured a major 50 MW renewable energy project through the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. This win marks a notable step for Sembcorp in India's renewable energy sector.

The project entails the integration of approximately 300 MW of installed capacity, combining solar, wind, and battery energy storage solutions (BESS) to deliver continuous power. Consequently, Sembcorp's gross renewables capacity in India has surpassed 6.5 GW, while its global portfolio has reached 18 GW, pending the completion of acquisitions.

The project, expected to be operational within 24 months of a power purchase agreement, is part of SECI's 1.2 GW tender. It will be financed through a combination of the company's internal resources and debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025