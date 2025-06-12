Sembcorp Secures Major Renewable Energy Contract in India

Sembcorp Industries announced on Thursday that it has secured a major 50 MW renewable energy project through the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. This win marks a notable step for Sembcorp in India's renewable energy sector.

The project entails the integration of approximately 300 MW of installed capacity, combining solar, wind, and battery energy storage solutions (BESS) to deliver continuous power. Consequently, Sembcorp's gross renewables capacity in India has surpassed 6.5 GW, while its global portfolio has reached 18 GW, pending the completion of acquisitions.

The project, expected to be operational within 24 months of a power purchase agreement, is part of SECI's 1.2 GW tender. It will be financed through a combination of the company's internal resources and debt.

