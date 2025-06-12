Euro Soars Amid Global Tensions and Trade Uncertainty

The euro surged to its highest level in nearly four years against the U.S. dollar as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid geopolitical uncertainties and trade tensions.

Tensions in the Middle East, alongside the delicate U.S.-China trade deal, steered investors towards stable currencies like the Swiss franc and yen.

Further buoyed by the European Central Bank's stance, the euro's rise underscores investor confidence amidst looming trade risks and economic uncertainties.

