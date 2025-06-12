Euro Soars Amid Global Tensions and Trade Uncertainty
The euro reached its highest level against the U.S. dollar in almost four years as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid geopolitical concerns. Rising Middle East tensions and ongoing uncertainties in U.S.-China trade negotiations have influenced currency movements and investor confidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:16 IST
The euro surged to its highest level in nearly four years against the U.S. dollar as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid geopolitical uncertainties and trade tensions.
Tensions in the Middle East, alongside the delicate U.S.-China trade deal, steered investors towards stable currencies like the Swiss franc and yen.
Further buoyed by the European Central Bank's stance, the euro's rise underscores investor confidence amidst looming trade risks and economic uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Macron Advocates for Two-State Solution in Middle East
France and Indonesia Forge New Defence Ties Amid Middle East Talks
Bisleri International Ventures into Middle East and Africa with Apparel Group Partnership
55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show concludes with 87000 visitors
Luis Castro's Second Chance: Redemption in Middle Eastern Football