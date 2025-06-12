Left Menu

DayOne Pioneers with Landmark Green Energy Agreement in Malaysia

DayOne Data Centers has signed a landmark Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS) agreement with Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB). The deal, which spans 21 years, will bring up to 500 megawatts of renewable energy to DayOne's Malaysian data centers, marking a significant step in corporate sustainability and decarbonization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:23 IST
DayOne Pioneers with Landmark Green Energy Agreement in Malaysia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

DayOne Data Centers, a leader in digital infrastructure innovations, has sealed a monumental deal with Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) under the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS), ensuring a supply of up to 500 megawatts of renewable energy for its operations in the country over the next 21 years.

This agreement positions DayOne as the first corporate to implement a Bilateral Energy Supply Contract (BESC) within the Malaysian CRESS framework, setting a precedent for green energy deployment in the corporate sector. The energy will be supported by new solar capacities developed by TNB Renewables, enhancing DayOne's existing campuses in Nusajaya and Kempas Tech Parks.

Jamie Khoo, CEO of DayOne, hailed the agreement as a bold stride in decarbonization, aligning with Malaysia's clean energy vision under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the National Energy Transition Roadmap. The initiative underscores the critical role of strategic partnerships in scaling sustainable solutions, transforming Malaysia's digital infrastructure landscape.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025