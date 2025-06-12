DayOne Pioneers with Landmark Green Energy Agreement in Malaysia

DayOne Data Centers, a leader in digital infrastructure innovations, has sealed a monumental deal with Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) under the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS), ensuring a supply of up to 500 megawatts of renewable energy for its operations in the country over the next 21 years.

This agreement positions DayOne as the first corporate to implement a Bilateral Energy Supply Contract (BESC) within the Malaysian CRESS framework, setting a precedent for green energy deployment in the corporate sector. The energy will be supported by new solar capacities developed by TNB Renewables, enhancing DayOne's existing campuses in Nusajaya and Kempas Tech Parks.

Jamie Khoo, CEO of DayOne, hailed the agreement as a bold stride in decarbonization, aligning with Malaysia's clean energy vision under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the National Energy Transition Roadmap. The initiative underscores the critical role of strategic partnerships in scaling sustainable solutions, transforming Malaysia's digital infrastructure landscape.