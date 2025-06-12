Western Railway Deploys Special Trains Amid Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Western Railway will operate two superfast trains from Ahmedabad to Delhi and Mumbai to alleviate passenger congestion after an Air India crash. The Boeing 787-8, on its flight from Ahmedabad, crashed shortly after takeoff, prompting swift rescue and relief efforts from authorities and specialized teams.
- Country:
- India
In response to a tragic Air India plane crash, Western Railway has announced the operation of two superfast special trains to ease passenger traffic from Ahmedabad to Delhi and Mumbai. According to officials, Train No. 09497 will leave Ahmedabad Junction at 11:45 pm on Thursday, reaching Delhi by 2:45 pm the following day, while Train No. 09498 will undertake the return journey on Friday.
Alternatively, Train No. 09494 is scheduled to depart for Mumbai Central at 11:55 pm on Thursday, with a return leg planned for Friday, designated as Train No. 09493. Western Railway has also dispatched a Disaster Management Team, accompanied by medical and RPF staff, to collaborate with state agencies in relief efforts.
The accident involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 individuals, including crew, which crashed into a doctor's hostel just outside Ahmedabad airport. The Gujarat government has deployed three National Disaster Response Force teams to the scene. Authorities have issued an emergency helpline for immediate assistance: 07925620359, as announced by Ahmedabad Police.
