Left Menu

Western Railway Deploys Special Trains Amid Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Western Railway will operate two superfast trains from Ahmedabad to Delhi and Mumbai to alleviate passenger congestion after an Air India crash. The Boeing 787-8, on its flight from Ahmedabad, crashed shortly after takeoff, prompting swift rescue and relief efforts from authorities and specialized teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:00 IST
Western Railway Deploys Special Trains Amid Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a tragic Air India plane crash, Western Railway has announced the operation of two superfast special trains to ease passenger traffic from Ahmedabad to Delhi and Mumbai. According to officials, Train No. 09497 will leave Ahmedabad Junction at 11:45 pm on Thursday, reaching Delhi by 2:45 pm the following day, while Train No. 09498 will undertake the return journey on Friday.

Alternatively, Train No. 09494 is scheduled to depart for Mumbai Central at 11:55 pm on Thursday, with a return leg planned for Friday, designated as Train No. 09493. Western Railway has also dispatched a Disaster Management Team, accompanied by medical and RPF staff, to collaborate with state agencies in relief efforts.

The accident involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 individuals, including crew, which crashed into a doctor's hostel just outside Ahmedabad airport. The Gujarat government has deployed three National Disaster Response Force teams to the scene. Authorities have issued an emergency helpline for immediate assistance: 07925620359, as announced by Ahmedabad Police.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025