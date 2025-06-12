Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crashes in Ahmedabad

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has conveyed profound shock and grief regarding the tragic crash of the London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, involving a flight with 242 people on board, which crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft collided with a doctors' hostel in the Meghani Nagar area.

Expressing his sorrow on social platform X, Stalin stated, "Deeply shocked by the horrifying crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad with 242 people on board. My thoughts are with everyone affected and the families of those on board. Hoping every possible effort is underway for rescue and relief." The disaster has prompted widespread condolences from Tamil Nadu's political figures.

Among those addressing the tragedy was DMK MP Kanimozhi, who echoed similar sentiments, solidarity with the victims and their families. "Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic plane crash near Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which claimed precious lives. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured and strength to all affected," she shared on X.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, President of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), also expressed sorrow, emphasizing his prayers for all involved. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 12 crew members among its 242 aboard, hit the hostel soon after its Ahmedabad departure. Air India identified passenger nationalities, saying there were 169 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian on the flight.

To bolster rescue efforts, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed around 150 personnel. CRPF's statement highlighted that Rapid Action Force troops, along with Gandhinagar's Group Centre personnel, have been actively aiding ground operations.

Additionally, Gujarat's government has activated three National Disaster Response Force teams with 90 members dispatched from Gandhinagar to assist. The coordinated response underscores the magnitude of the crash and the ongoing efforts to manage its aftermath. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)