Air India CEO Addresses Ahmedabad Crash: Focus on Accurate Information
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson addresses the crash of Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, emphasizing the need for accurate information and support for affected families. The special caregiver team is on route, while a helpline is established. Collaborative emergency response efforts are underway with authorities.
In response to the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad involving Air India Flight AI171, CEO Campbell Wilson has expressed deep sorrow and prioritized the dissemination of accurate information to the affected families.
Wilson stressed the importance of avoiding speculation and assured that the airline is committed to providing verified updates as they become available. He highlighted the continuous efforts of Air India teams working to support passengers, crew, and investigators.
A special caregiver team has been dispatched to Ahmedabad to assist the injured and their families, while a helpline is active at 18005691444. Meanwhile, authorities continue emergency response operations, with Gujarat's NDRF teams aiding in the rescue efforts.
