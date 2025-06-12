St Stephen's College Grants Exam Access Amid Attendance Controversy

Amid mounting pressure from students and parents, Delhi's prestigious St Stephen's College on Thursday announced a crucial concession for its first-year students barred from taking their semester exams due to attendance shortages. Principal Prof. John Varghese has confirmed that students who did not meet the mandatory 66.67% cumulative attendance for the initial two semesters are now eligible to sit for their exams scheduled on June 13, 2025.

Efforts to reach Principal Varghese for comments were unsuccessful as he did not respond to phone calls. This decision emerged after representations from the Junior Members were prioritized by the Grievance Redressal Committee, which eventually sanctioned the appeal. A notice obtained by ANI indicates that this provision is temporary and requires students to submit an affidavit committing not to seek future attendance concessions.

The policy adjustment follows backlash from families and students who claimed legitimate reasons for absentia, including medical emergencies and participation in official events, arguing they were unjustly treated. Students criticize the administration for lack of a proper grievance mechanism, highlighting the long-vacant Vice Principal position. They continue to demand a formal apology and structural reforms within the college's administrative processes, citing past issues with arbitrary attendance rules.