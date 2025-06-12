Tensions Escalate as Iran and Global Powers Clash Over Nuclear Agenda
The U.N. nuclear watchdog declared Iran in breach of non-proliferation obligations, prompting counter-measures from Tehran. Tensions rise amid potential Israeli strikes, with U.S. and Iranian officials set to continue talks. The delicate geopolitical situation impacts global oil markets and raises significant security concerns across the Middle East.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog's board of governors declared on Thursday that Iran is in breach of its non-proliferation obligations, resulting in Tehran announcing counter-measures. This development comes as U.S. and Iranian officials prepare for a sixth round of talks on Tehran's advancing uranium enrichment program, scheduled in Oman on Sunday.
Following President Trump's statement regarding the relocation of U.S. personnel due to regional dangers, Washington expresses apprehension over a potential Israeli strike against Iran. Despite Trump's caution to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. intelligence suggests Israel has been planning such an attack, though no final decision is evident.
Amid rising tensions, global oil prices saw an initial 4% increase. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue, with Israel seeking to establish its stance before forthcoming negotiations with U.S. and Iranian officials. The International Atomic Energy Agency's recent declaration raises the stakes for meaningful dialogue aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
