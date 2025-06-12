Tripura's Development Surge: CM Saha's Vision and Initiatives

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced Thursday that the state government is committed to developing all regions, enhancing infrastructure from villages to urban centers. Saha emphasized the government's focus on improving rural financial conditions and making infrastructure development a top priority.

The statement came during the inauguration of several projects, including Baijalbari Police Station and a new 50-seat ST Boys' Hostel, alongside the virtual launch of six other projects in Khowai District. Highlighting the harmony in Tripura, Saha expressed optimism for building a united and prosperous state.

CM Saha stressed the rapid development since his government took office, highlighting India's global economic ranking. He referenced Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, with a special focus on education, health, agriculture, communication, and tribal development in Tripura. Self-reliance and resource utilization remain central themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)