Mystery Explosions Rattle Tehran's Northeast

Explosions were reported northeast of Tehran early Friday, according to Nour News, a state-run agency. The cause of the explosions remains unknown at this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 05:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Northeast of Tehran, explosions were reported early on Friday morning, as confirmed by Nour News, a state-run outlet. The incident has sparked widespread speculation across the region.

At this stage, the reasons behind the explosions are unclear, with authorities conducting an investigation to uncover the root cause. As security teams comb through the area, tension is palpable among residents.

This incident raises questions about potential security lapses and the possibility of external threats affecting the capital region. The government is expected to provide an update as soon as more information comes to light.

