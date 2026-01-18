NATO's Dialogue on Greenland: Strengthening Arctic Security Ties

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced on Sunday that he consulted with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the security concerns in Greenland and the Arctic.

Rutte expressed the alliance's ongoing commitment to addressing these issues and mentioned his anticipation of further discussions during an upcoming meeting in Davos.

The talks underscore the Arctic region's significant strategic role in global geopolitics, suggesting heightened cooperation between NATO and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)