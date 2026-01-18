Seamless Security Arrangements for 77th Republic Day at Kartavya Path

In preparation for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police have established a stringent multi-layered security protocol at Kartavya Path. High-profile attendees and numerous invitees are set to join the event, secured by Delhi Police and additional paramilitary forces.

Changes this year include the renaming of enclosures to Indian rivers to streamline guest facilitation. CCTV cameras with advanced facial recognition have been positioned for constant monitoring, along with anti-drone units and sniper teams strategically placed around the venue.

Public cooperation is encouraged, with constant communication and assistance available. Detailed routes, prohibited items, and access points are outlined for attendees. The Delhi Metro offers free travel for special invitees, and dedicated help desks ensure smooth navigation to the event.

