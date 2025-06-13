Global Markets React to Middle East Tensions

Global stock markets took a dive early Friday following reports of Israeli military strikes on Iran, significantly impacting U.S. futures and Asian indices. As tensions rose, traders flocked to safe-haven assets and commodities.

U.S. S&P e-mini futures fell by 1.1% and Nasdaq futures dropped 1.3%. With most regional markets yet to open, Japan's Nikkei saw a 1% decline, and South Korea's KOSPI decreased by 0.6%.

Investors reacted to the geopolitical unrest with a sharp 5% increase in Brent crude prices, reaching $72.76 per barrel, while gold prices rose by 0.8%. The Swiss franc gained 0.5% against the U.S. dollar, and the yen appreciated by 0.4%.