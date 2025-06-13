Global Markets React to Middle East Tensions
Global stock markets fell, while gold, the Swiss franc, and oil benefitted from reports of Israeli military actions against Iran. Asian markets reacted swiftly, with notable indices losing ground. Safe-haven assets rose in value amid the geopolitical tensions as oil prices surged by 5%.
Global stock markets took a dive early Friday following reports of Israeli military strikes on Iran, significantly impacting U.S. futures and Asian indices. As tensions rose, traders flocked to safe-haven assets and commodities.
U.S. S&P e-mini futures fell by 1.1% and Nasdaq futures dropped 1.3%. With most regional markets yet to open, Japan's Nikkei saw a 1% decline, and South Korea's KOSPI decreased by 0.6%.
Investors reacted to the geopolitical unrest with a sharp 5% increase in Brent crude prices, reaching $72.76 per barrel, while gold prices rose by 0.8%. The Swiss franc gained 0.5% against the U.S. dollar, and the yen appreciated by 0.4%.
