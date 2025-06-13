Brother of Accused Points Finger in Notorious Murder Case
In a shocking twist in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother, Govind, claims her involvement is evident. This follows police revelations about the murder's orchestration by Raj Kushwaha. The accused, including Sonam, are in custody as investigations delve deeper into the brutal crime.
In the unfolding drama of the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Govind, sibling to Sonam Raghuvanshi, one of the prime suspects, has asserted her involvement in the crime. Govind, when queried by ANI, insisted that the sequence of events implicates Sonam, Raja's spouse, in the nefarious plot.
Expressing regret over their union, Govind maintained he would have prevented the marriage, had he been aware of the underlying truths. He pledged to oppose his own sister, Sonam, leveraging his former acquaintance with key figures like Raj Kushwaha, a former employee, while dismissing familial ties to another suspect, Jitendra Raghuvanshi.
Authorities in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, have uncovered vital information, identifying Raj Kushwaha as the architect of the murder. Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem noted the conspirators, including Sonam, were friends, not hired killers. As the police continue their investigation, all five suspects remain in custody amid revelations of their intricate plans.
