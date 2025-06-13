Tragedy Over Ahmedabad: Air India Flight AI-171 Crash Claims 241 Lives

In a tragic event, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby voiced profound grief over the catastrophic crash of Air India flight AI-171 which resulted in the loss of 241 lives. Offering condolences to the bereaved families, Baby urged Indian authorities for a meticulous investigation into the calamity.

The devastating incident occurred early Thursday as the Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad International Airport. Out of 242 passengers, only one survived. Flight 171 was commandeered by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a seasoned pilot with 8,200 flying hours, alongside First Officer Clive Kundar.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has commenced an official inquiry into the tragedy. Confirming the news, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu disclosed on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site and Ahmedabad Civil Hospital where he met the sole survivor and assessed the crash aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)