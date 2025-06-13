Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: AI 171 Crash Claims 241 Lives in Ahmedabad

Anju Sharma was among 241 fatalities in the AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad. The lone survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, shares his harrowing experience of escaping death. The Air India plane crashed into a building near Ahmedabad airport, devastating the lives of crew members and passengers on board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:34 IST
Sanjiv Kumar, a relative of Anju Sharma who lost her life in Ahmedabad plane crash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Anju Sharma is remembered as the family anchor among the 241 victims of the AI 171 crash, which occurred in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Traveling to England to see her daughter, Sharma tragically lost her life when the aircraft met its catastrophic end.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the only survivor, recounted the terrifying moments of the crash to Doordarshan. Seated at 11-A, Ramesh described his escape as miraculous amidst the chaos of the crash site, where many perished.

Air India flight 171, a Boeing 787-8, plunged into a building near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport shortly after take-off. Following the crash, Prime Minister Modi connected with Ramesh, as the nation mourns the tragic loss of life in this devastating incident.

