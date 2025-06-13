IIT Delhi Launches Advanced Certification in Data Science and Decision Science

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has announced admissions for the fifth cohort of its acclaimed Advanced Certification in Data Science and Decision Science, according to a press release. Part of the Continuing Education Programme, this rigorous eight-month initiative focuses on imparting expansive knowledge across both fields, enabling professionals to tackle contemporary analytical and strategic issues in business.

As companies increasingly rely on data-derived insights for decision-making, possessing the skill to not only glean value from massive datasets but also implement these insights is becoming essential. This program promises to eliminate that gap by providing participants with state-of-the-art tools and techniques in artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, big data analytics, and cognitive decision-making sciences. The curriculum is a mix of solid academic learning and practical application through capstone projects, interactive sessions, and a unique campus immersion at IIT Delhi.

Projections indicate the global big data market will surpass USD 103 billion by 2027, and the data science sector is growing at an impressive CAGR of 26.9% from 2020 to 2027. India anticipates the creation of over 11 million data science jobs by 2026, reinforcing demand for adept individuals who can convert data insights into effective decisions. Prof Arpan Kar, from the Department of Management Studies, highlights the program's value, remarking, 'IIT Delhi's certification offers a practical focus, utilizing tools like Python, SPSS, Orange, and LINGO to deliver powerful organizational results.' The in-depth curriculum spans topics such as AI, cognitive deep learning, big data, and decision-making frameworks. Delivered in a Direct-to-Device format, it features live faculty interactions, case discussions, and hands-on assignments, with a one-day campus immersion fostering networking and peer exchange.

The program evaluates candidates through projects, exams, and real-world tasks, catering to graduates and postgraduates in STEM, Management, or related fields with strong mathematical skills. Successful participants will earn a digital certificate from IIT Delhi, signifying their expertise in Data Science and Decision Science.