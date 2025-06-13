Left Menu

Dollar's Safe Haven Resurgence Amid Middle East Tensions

The dollar strengthened as investors sought safe-haven assets following Israeli military strikes on Iran, leading to Iranian retaliation. Despite a temporary rise of 0.6% against major currencies, persistent geopolitical noise and pending central bank decisions keep the market wary. Gold and crude prices surged, while cryptocurrencies declined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:10 IST
The dollar experienced a significant rally on Friday as global investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets after Israel launched extensive strikes against military targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory action. This heightened geopolitical tension has driven a surge in the dollar, gold, and U.S. Treasury bonds.

In the foreign exchange markets, the dollar gained nearly 0.6% against a basket of major currencies, reversing the earlier appeal of the Swiss franc and Japanese yen. Analysts suggest this marks the dollar's return to its traditional role as a haven amid global instability.

Despite Friday's gains, the dollar index is poised for a weekly decline, reflecting ongoing uncertainty surrounding international trade and inflation. Upcoming central bank meetings, particularly the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, are expected to further influence market trends.

