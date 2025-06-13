India Mourns: Vijay Rupani's Untimely Demise in AI Plane Crash

In a tragic turn of events, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani lost his life in an Air India plane crash on Thursday. JDU leader KC Tyagi expressed his condolences, describing Rupani as 'one of the capable Chief Ministers of Gujarat.' The crash claimed 241 lives from the 242 on board, including 12 crew members.

Tyagi, speaking to ANI on Friday, highlighted his work with Rupani in the NDA coalition and suggested that officials involved in aircraft maintenance should be part of the ongoing investigation. With the probe already underway, Tyagi withheld further comments while pointing out the need for thorough accountability.

Rupani's untimely demise has prompted an outpouring of grief from various political quarters. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared heartfelt condolences on social media, while PM Narendra Modi visited the crash site and met with the lone survivor and others injured at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, underscoring the nation's collective mourning.