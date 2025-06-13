Heatwave to Scorch Himachal Pradesh Amid Monsoon Onset Alert
Himachal Pradesh faces a persistent heatwave as temperatures soar above normal levels, impacting districts over the next three days. The India Meteorological Department forecasts possible thunderstorms and rain from June 16, providing some relief before the expected timely arrival of the monsoon.
Parts of Himachal Pradesh are bracing for continued heatwave conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts unseasonably high temperatures for the coming days. With temperatures reaching 34°C to 40°C in the plains, the IMD warns of hot, dry winds across the state.
Shobhit Katiyar, a senior scientist at IMD Shimla, highlighted that these temperatures, 4-5°C above normal, are prevalent across various districts including Una, Kangra, and Kullu, which have been particularly affected over the past days. Relief is anticipated from June 16 onwards when a significant drop in temperatures is expected.
Despite heatwave alerts remaining specific to certain districts, other areas like Shimla, Solan, and Hamirpur face ongoing discomfort from above-normal temperatures. Meanwhile, light rainfall and thunderstorms could bring localized relief from June 13, with a Western Disturbance potentially altering the weather patterns by mid-month.
