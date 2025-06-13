Left Menu

Heatwave to Scorch Himachal Pradesh Amid Monsoon Onset Alert

Himachal Pradesh faces a persistent heatwave as temperatures soar above normal levels, impacting districts over the next three days. The India Meteorological Department forecasts possible thunderstorms and rain from June 16, providing some relief before the expected timely arrival of the monsoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:22 IST
Heatwave to Scorch Himachal Pradesh Amid Monsoon Onset Alert
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Himachal Pradesh are bracing for continued heatwave conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts unseasonably high temperatures for the coming days. With temperatures reaching 34°C to 40°C in the plains, the IMD warns of hot, dry winds across the state.

Shobhit Katiyar, a senior scientist at IMD Shimla, highlighted that these temperatures, 4-5°C above normal, are prevalent across various districts including Una, Kangra, and Kullu, which have been particularly affected over the past days. Relief is anticipated from June 16 onwards when a significant drop in temperatures is expected.

Despite heatwave alerts remaining specific to certain districts, other areas like Shimla, Solan, and Hamirpur face ongoing discomfort from above-normal temperatures. Meanwhile, light rainfall and thunderstorms could bring localized relief from June 13, with a Western Disturbance potentially altering the weather patterns by mid-month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025