Mahavitaran: Expanding Mumbai's Power Horizon

In a strategic move to widen its service base, MSEDCL has submitted an application to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) to secure a parallel licence for distributing electricity throughout Mumbai.

The petition, filed by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (Mahavitaran), seeks approval under the Electricity Act, 2003, with reference to MERC Rules, 2006, and Electricity Distribution Licence Rules, 2005.

Currently distributing power to Mumbai suburbs like Mulund and Bhandup, Mahavitaran aims to extend its services across the city, promising to meet rising energy demands with reliable and affordable electricity.

