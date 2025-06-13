Mahavitaran: Expanding Mumbai's Power Horizon
MSEDCL has applied to expand its electricity distribution in Mumbai. The move aims to offer affordable, green energy by increasing power supply capacity. Mahavitaran, already serving parts of Mumbai, hopes to reduce tariffs and meet the city's growing energy demands amidst infrastructure growth.
In a strategic move to widen its service base, MSEDCL has submitted an application to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) to secure a parallel licence for distributing electricity throughout Mumbai.
The petition, filed by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (Mahavitaran), seeks approval under the Electricity Act, 2003, with reference to MERC Rules, 2006, and Electricity Distribution Licence Rules, 2005.
Currently distributing power to Mumbai suburbs like Mulund and Bhandup, Mahavitaran aims to extend its services across the city, promising to meet rising energy demands with reliable and affordable electricity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
