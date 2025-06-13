Black Box Recovered: Key to Unveiling the Air India AI-171 Tragedy

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has successfully recovered the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), commonly known as the black box, from atop a building at the site of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, officials announced. Despite reports to the contrary, the Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified that the video recorder found did not contain the DFDR data.

A comprehensive investigation has been initiated by AAIB, with over 40 personnel from the Gujarat State Government aiding the Ministry of Civil Aviation's teams. The black box is pivotal for determining the reasons behind the calamity that claimed 241 lives, including that of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The Ministry asserted that contrary to reports, the discovered video recorder did not constitute the DFDR, emphasizing that the black box recovery from the rooftop marks the beginning of the investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the DFDR could unveil critical insights into the events that led to the disaster. The tragedy transpired when the AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner, destined for London's Gatwick, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport. The aviation tragedy saw only one miraculous survivor among the 242 onboard, highlighting the gravity of the disaster.

The ill-fated aircraft was manned by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a seasoned pilot with 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had clocked 1,100 hours. The aircraft, which departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST, made a Mayday call before losing all communications with Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Post-departure, the craft crashed outside the airport perimeter, unleashing heavy black smoke from the crash site. Miraculously, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, seated near an emergency exit, survived what became a deadly catastrophe for 241 others. The flight carried 169 Indian, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian national, airline sources reported.

