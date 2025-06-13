Calls for Clarity: Investigation Ensues After Fatal Air India Crash
In response to demands for an investigation into the AI-171 crash, BJP's Agnimitra Paul guarantees an inquiry, stressing the need for prioritization amidst national mourning. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has initiated a probe, analyzing the black box recovered from the crash site, with 241 fatalities reported.
- Country:
- India
The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded a thorough investigation into the Air India AI-171 crash, which claimed 241 lives. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul assured the public that an inquiry will occur, emphasizing the tragic loss of life and the pressing need for investigative clarity.
The crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 individuals on board. The sole survivor, a British national of Indian origin, is receiving medical care. Against a backdrop of mourning, TMC insists on a transparent probe, denouncing political interference.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has confirmed the retrieval of the critical Digital Flight Data Recorder, or 'black box,' pivotal for understanding the crash. With collaboration from state and central authorities, the analysis aims to uncover causative factors and ensure passenger safety in future operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
