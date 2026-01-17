Left Menu

Damien Martyn's Miraculous Recovery: Walking from the Brink

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has made a remarkable recovery from a bout of meningitis that left him in an induced coma. Despite a challenging prognosis, Martyn overcame the odds, and he expressed gratitude for the support he received from medical professionals and loved ones during his ordeal.

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has defied the odds, recovering from a severe case of meningitis that placed him in an induced coma last month. The 54-year-old batting legend emerged from the coma with doctors astounded by the speed of his recovery.

Martyn, who represented Australia in 279 matches over a 14-year career, was given a 50% chance of survival after meningitis severely impacted his brain. Yet, just days after awakening, Martyn was able to walk and talk, astonishing medical staff with his resilience.

Expressing gratitude towards the healthcare workers and family members who supported him, Martyn reflected on the fragility of life and looks forward to a brighter 2026 as he continues his recovery journey.

