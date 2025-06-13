Operation Rising Lion: Israel's Bold Strike Igniting Middle East Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' on Friday, executing an extensive military operation against Iran's nuclear facilities and military leadership. The strikes notably targeted Iran's underground nuclear site and led to the deaths of numerous top military commanders.

Iran retaliated with a stern warning, promising to open 'the gates of hell,' while reports of explosions around Tehran and Qom added to an atmosphere of fear and unrest. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the operation as a necessary measure to neutralize a looming existential threat.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated calls for a diplomatic solution to prevent further conflict, as crude oil prices reacted to the uncertainty by rising sharply. The international community remains on edge as talks between Tehran and Washington hang in the balance.