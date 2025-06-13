Left Menu

Operation Rising Lion: Israel's Bold Strike Igniting Middle East Tensions

Israel launched a major military operation dubbed 'Operation Rising Lion' against Iran, targeting its key nuclear facilities and military leaders. This move has significantly heightened tensions across the Middle East, with Iran promising retaliation and U.S. President Trump urging for a diplomatic resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' on Friday, executing an extensive military operation against Iran's nuclear facilities and military leadership. The strikes notably targeted Iran's underground nuclear site and led to the deaths of numerous top military commanders.

Iran retaliated with a stern warning, promising to open 'the gates of hell,' while reports of explosions around Tehran and Qom added to an atmosphere of fear and unrest. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the operation as a necessary measure to neutralize a looming existential threat.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated calls for a diplomatic solution to prevent further conflict, as crude oil prices reacted to the uncertainty by rising sharply. The international community remains on edge as talks between Tehran and Washington hang in the balance.

