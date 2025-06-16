Congress Accuses Modi Government of Sabotaging MNREGA

In a sharp critique of the Modi government's fiscal policies, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to dismantle the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), calling it a 'crime against the Constitution.'

Kharge's post on social media platform X highlighted the government's move to cap MNREGA expenditure at 60% for the year's first half, questioning whether this is a tactic to deprive nearly 7 crore poor workers of needed funds. He suggested the expenditure cuts might allow the government to withhold Rs 25,000 crore at the peak demand period.

Condemning the government as 'anti-poor,' Kharge demanded a daily wage of Rs 400 for MNREGA workers and at least 150 days of employment annually. He vowed that the Congress party would stand against what he sees as oppressive measures aimed at India's vulnerable rural workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)