Italy's Constitutional Referendum: A Tipping Point for Judicial Reform

Italy is poised for a crucial constitutional referendum on March 22–23, focusing on a transformative overhaul of the justice system. The proposed reform aims to distinctly separate the careers of judges and prosecutors, replacing shared career paths with independent trajectories.

The reform suggests splitting the High Council of the Judiciary (CSM) into two bodies, one for judges and one for prosecutors. Membership selection would involve sortition, with the creation of a High Disciplinary Court to address misconduct allegations.

While proponents argue for modernization and alignment with European standards, critics worry it could erode judicial independence. The referendum outcome remains uncertain, with past polls showing a close contest. Voter turnout will be pivotal, especially as political stakes rise ahead of the 2027 parliamentary election.

