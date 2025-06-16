Akhilesh Kumar Dixit Takes the Helm at EESL: A New Era of Energy Solutions

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) announced the appointment of Akhilesh Kumar Dixit as its new CEO, effective immediately.

Dixit joins from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, where he served as chief general manager. He brings over 32 years of experience in the energy sector.

In his new role, Dixit plans to transform EESL into a next-generation energy solutions provider, emphasizing the adoption of sustainable technologies and reinforcing India's energy efficiency goals.

