Indian Overseas Bank Launches 'Akshara' Portal for Secure PIN Generation

Indian Overseas Bank, a public sector bank, has launched an innovative online portal named 'Akshara' aimed at enhancing security in PIN generation for its customers' debit cards.

The new portal allows users to generate PINs using Tamil words or phrases, moving away from traditional, easily identifiable numbers like birthdays, which pose security risks. This initiative is part of the bank's broader effort to provide user-friendly, culturally inclusive services.

Ajay Kumar Srivastava, the MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, emphasized that the portal not only embraces digital banking technology but also honors the linguistic preferences of its customers. The Tamil-focused service reflects the bank's dedication to accessible and customer-centric banking solutions.