Left Menu

RBI Proposes New Amendments to Boost Customer Protection in Digital Banking

The Reserve Bank of India has issued draft amendment directions to enhance customer liability protection in digital transactions. The amendments aim to protect users and expedite complaint resolutions related to fraudulent transactions. Feedback is invited, with a compensation mechanism proposed for small-value fraud cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:25 IST
RBI Proposes New Amendments to Boost Customer Protection in Digital Banking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster consumer safety, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unveiled draft amendments aimed at strengthening the rules around customer liability in digital transactions.

The amendments, announced during the February monetary policy, propose enhanced protections and faster resolutions for users facing fraudulent electronic banking transactions.

The RBI has called for public feedback by April 6, 2026. Key proposals include a compensation mechanism for minor fraud, enforced for a year, as RBI seeks to shift more compensation responsibility to banks.

TRENDING

1
Parex Resources' $500 Million Bid Tops Geopark Offer for Frontera's Colombian Assets

Parex Resources' $500 Million Bid Tops Geopark Offer for Frontera's Colombia...

 Global
2
Banerjee Accuses BJP of Voter Omission Conspiracy in West Bengal

Banerjee Accuses BJP of Voter Omission Conspiracy in West Bengal

 India
3
Karnataka's Bold Budget: Balancing Welfare with Growth

Karnataka's Bold Budget: Balancing Welfare with Growth

 India
4
Couple's Clever Con: Knife-Point Heist on Delhi Bus

Couple's Clever Con: Knife-Point Heist on Delhi Bus

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026