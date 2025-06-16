Crisis Management in Action: ONGC's Response to Assam Gas Leak

Energy giant ONGC has activated its Crisis Management Team in an ongoing effort to control a gas leak in Assam's Sivasagar district, following a blowout at a crude oil well operated by SK Petro Services. The incident has affected approximately 1,500 people, with 70 families relocated to relief camps.

Despite the crisis, air pollution remains within acceptable limits according to the local Pollution Control Board, while ONGC has implemented several safety protocols. The company is also working closely with local authorities to maintain transparency and manage the emergency response effectively.

To ensure public health and safety, ONGC has set up medical camps and is providing essential supplies to affected residents. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to stabilize the well, which has not yet caught fire, and experts continue to monitor air quality and other environmental factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)