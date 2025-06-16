Left Menu

Crisis Management in Action: ONGC's Response to Assam Gas Leak

ONGC has deployed its Crisis Management Team to address a gas leak in Sivasagar, Assam, after a blowout at a crude oil well. Despite geological challenges, ONGC has taken steps to safeguard affected communities and maintain air quality. The company is collaborating with local authorities and ensuring transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivasagar | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Energy giant ONGC has activated its Crisis Management Team in an ongoing effort to control a gas leak in Assam's Sivasagar district, following a blowout at a crude oil well operated by SK Petro Services. The incident has affected approximately 1,500 people, with 70 families relocated to relief camps.

Despite the crisis, air pollution remains within acceptable limits according to the local Pollution Control Board, while ONGC has implemented several safety protocols. The company is also working closely with local authorities to maintain transparency and manage the emergency response effectively.

To ensure public health and safety, ONGC has set up medical camps and is providing essential supplies to affected residents. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to stabilize the well, which has not yet caught fire, and experts continue to monitor air quality and other environmental factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

