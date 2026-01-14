Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: DMRC's New Initiative to Combat Air Pollution

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to revolutionize urban travel by launching Integrated Last Mile Connectivity services. In collaboration with Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Ltd., DMRC aims to offer comprehensive passenger convenience, aligning with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' vision for seamless urban mobility.

This initiative, marked by a Memorandum of Understanding with Sahkar Taxi, expands passenger access to eco-friendly transit options like bike taxis, auto-rickshaws, and cabs. The service, branded under 'Bharat Taxi,' seeks to create an organized transport framework, lowering air pollution by reducing private vehicle dependency in the National Capital Region.

Central to the plan is the integration of the 'Bharat Taxi' app with the DMRC Sarthi application, facilitating an enhanced digital experience. This integration will streamline booking processes, provide real-time transport tracking, and ensure transparent fare systems, thereby improving commuter satisfaction and reducing urban transport emissions.