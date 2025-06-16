Left Menu

Global Conclave Celebrates Indian Pharmacopoeia's Influence

The Second Policymakers' Forum, held in New Delhi, spotlighted India's leadership in affordable healthcare. The event, organized by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, gathered policymakers from 22 countries to discuss regulatory harmonization and India's scientific prowess, aimed at global health equity. Notable attendees included Anupriya Patel and other senior officials.

The Second Policymakers' Forum, designed to accentuate the significance of the Indian Pharmacopoeia, commenced at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi. Organized by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission with support from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of External Affairs, the forum worked in conjunction with the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), India's key affordable medicines program.

Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, delivered the keynote speech, marking the commission's 15th anniversary with a special publication. Other prominent speakers included Neena Malhotra from the Ministry of External Affairs, Punya Salila Srivastava from Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi from the IPC, and Rajiv Wadhawan from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Patel, in her address, underscored India's dedication to providing equitable access to quality medicines, highlighting the essential role of regulatory harmony in promoting global health equity. She praised India's emergence as a hub for affordable healthcare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, emphasizing international collaborations in knowledge-sharing and health diplomacy.

The forum gathered policymakers and drug regulators from 22 countries and the Caribbean Public Health Agency, cementing India's role as a trusted global health partner. This initiative follows the inaugural forum of August 2024, which spurred formal recognitions of the Indian Pharmacopoeia by several countries.

The four-day agenda features technical discussions on pharmacopoeial standards and India's regulatory environment, alongside visits to IPC laboratories, Janaushadhi Kendras, and pharmaceutical facilities, showcasing India's scientific and regulatory advancements. The forum aims to cultivate partnerships and regulatory alignment towards the goal of 'Health for All'.

