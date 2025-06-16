Left Menu

Commercial Coal Mine Auctions Ignite Industry Interest

The 12th round of commercial coal mine auctions has attracted bids from 27 companies, including Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and NLC India Ltd. More than 10 new companies have entered the fray, indicating a strong interest from private players in India's coal sector sparked by the 2020 market liberalization.

The latest round of commercial coal mine auctions in India has garnered significant attention from various industry players, including Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and NLC India Ltd. These companies are among the 27 that have submitted bids, highlighting the ongoing demand in the energy sector.

Notably, more than 10 companies are participating for the first time, reflecting heightened interest in India's coal market following the sector's liberalization in 2020. A total of 41 bids have been placed for 11 coal mines in this auction round, with strong participation from both long-established firms and newcomers.

As the bid evaluation progresses, selected companies will proceed to an electronic auction on the MSTC portal. This trend signifies a promising outlook for growth within the coal industry, underscoring its critical role in fueling India's economic ambitions.

