Russian Drone Strikes: A Blow to Ukraine's Energy Sector

Russian drones attacked Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure in Poltava, causing significant damage and a fire, according to Naftogaz. The company's facilities have been targeted over 20 times this year, noted CEO Sergii Koretskyi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a continuing escalation of hostilities, Russian drones have once again targeted Ukraine's vital energy infrastructure in the central Poltava region, as confirmed by Naftogaz, Ukraine's state energy company. The recent attack led to widespread damage and a subsequent fire.

Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi revealed these developments in a Facebook post, stressing the growing frequency of such aggressions. 'This is yet another targeted attack on our oil and gas infrastructure. Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has attacked Naftogaz Group facilities more than 20 times,' Koretskyi stated, highlighting the perilous situation confronting Ukraine's energy resources.

The attacks denote a sustained effort against Ukraine's energy sector, with strategic locations becoming repeat targets of opportunity and devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

